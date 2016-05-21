Video

Preparations for the 2016 Velothon in south Wales have "not been without challenge", organisers have said, following complaints about road closures in 2015.

Matt Newman, chief executive of Run4Wales, said they had had a team working for nine months with local businesses and residents to ensure any issues were dealt with ahead of the race, which is being held on Sunday 22 May.

The Velothon saw around 15,000 people taking part in last year's race through Cardiff, Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.