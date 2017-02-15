Welsh teenager invents tube stop app

Media player
Tonyrefail teenager invents London tube stop app
A teenager from Rhondda Cynon Taff has invented an app to stop people from sleeping through their tube stop - despite never having lived in London.
Dafydd Jones, 16, from Tonyrefail, invented the "Doze" app after his brother - who does live in London - fell asleep after a night out and missed his stop.
To get around the lack of GPS underground, the app uses wifi signal to determine where on the tube map you are.
He received backing from Big Ideas Wales.
15 Feb 2017
