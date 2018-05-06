Uncovering hotel's Captain Scott links

Media player
Uncovering Cardiff hotel's Captain Scott and All Blacks links
Staff are trying to piece together the history of Cardiff's oldest hotel, The Royal.
Much of it has been lost after a number of fires, periods derelict and lots of owners.
But manager Jon Swingler has been uncovering more about how Captain Scott sailed off towards the Antarctic from there.
He has also found links to the New Zealand All Blacks, a romance and the sad story of a baby left on the steps.
06 May 2018
