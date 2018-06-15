Armed police swoop on city park
Armed police arrest man at Cwmdonkin Park in Swansea

Armed police were deployed to a Swansea city centre park after reports of a man carrying a weapon.

The 24-year-old was arrested at Cwmdonkin Park at about 13:45 BST on Friday as shocked onlookers watched.

Daniel Roberts filmed the incident.

