Complex hospital births are to be switched from Pembrokeshire to Carmarthenshire next month, health managers have confirmed.

Controversial plans to end consultant-led maternity services at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest emerged late last year.

£3m is being spent on new and improved facilities at Glangwili, Carmarthen, as well as a new midwife-led unit at Withybush.

The changes will begin on 4 August.

Video of the artist impressions have been released by Hywel Dda health board which show the new midwife-led unit, including the birthing room, and the new special care baby unit at Glangwili.