Bus service axe 'to leave village cut off'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coelbren to be 'cut off' due to loss of bus service
The 58 bus service which is ran by First Cymru, will not serve Coelbren from the 27 May.
Elaine Evans, said: "There's a lot of people who do use the buses who won't be able to go over to a local shop, or even to a chemist or to a doctors.
"It's like cutting off a whole village because now we haven't got a shop, the surgery's closed, the school is closed.
"There is nothing up here."
-
05 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-south-west-wales-44009815/coelbren-to-be-cut-off-due-to-loss-of-bus-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window