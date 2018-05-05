Bus service axe 'to leave village cut off'
Video

Coelbren to be 'cut off' due to loss of bus service

The 58 bus service which is ran by First Cymru, will not serve Coelbren from the 27 May.

Elaine Evans, said: "There's a lot of people who do use the buses who won't be able to go over to a local shop, or even to a chemist or to a doctors.

"It's like cutting off a whole village because now we haven't got a shop, the surgery's closed, the school is closed.

"There is nothing up here."

  • 05 May 2018