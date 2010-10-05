Media player
Western security officials have confirmed that a campaign of American missile strikes by unmanned drones in Pakistan is an attempt to disrupt a plot to attack Europe.
Four German nationals were killed by one of the drones yesterday and arrests were made in France today which may also be linked to the plot.
Gordon Corera reports.
05 Oct 2010
