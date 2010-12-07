Video

US cables revealing plans to defend Baltic nations against Russia have been published in the Guardian newspaper, following their publication on Wikileaks.

The details come as the website's founder, Julian Assange,arranges to meet police in Britain after an international warrant for his arrest reached the UK authorities.

Sweden wants to question Mr Assange in connection with allegations of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion, which he denies.

Peter Biles reports.