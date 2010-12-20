More than 20 bands have been set-up across Japan to help businesses market their brands
Japanese pop band boosts onion sales

A struggling agricultural community in Japan is hoping that song and dance troupes known as idol groups might inject a little energy into their sluggish enterprise.

The Idol groups are very popular in Japan and more than 20 have been set up by businesses to try to boost sales of their products.

Roland Buerk reports.

