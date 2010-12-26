Media player
Ice divers celebrate Christmas on bottom of Lake Baikal
Russian ice divers have celebrated Christmas and the upcoming New Year in an unusual way - drinking sparkling wine and dancing around a Christmas tree in the freezing waters of Lake Baikal in Siberia.
At the time of the dive, the air temperature near the lake reached -23 degrees Celsius.
Lake Baikal is a major heritage site in Russia and known as the world's oldest and deepest lake.
26 Dec 2010
