Lake Baikal
Ice divers celebrate Christmas on bottom of Lake Baikal

Russian ice divers have celebrated Christmas and the upcoming New Year in an unusual way - drinking sparkling wine and dancing around a Christmas tree in the freezing waters of Lake Baikal in Siberia.

At the time of the dive, the air temperature near the lake reached -23 degrees Celsius.

Lake Baikal is a major heritage site in Russia and known as the world's oldest and deepest lake.

  • 26 Dec 2010
