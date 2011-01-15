Gaza
Video

Israel 'will no longer tolerate rocket attacks from Gaza'

Tensions along the border between Israel and Gaza are at their highest since the end of the war almost two years ago.

Israel has warned the Hamas leadership that it will no longer tolerate rocket attacks from Gaza which have increased in intensity this month.

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.

  • 15 Jan 2011