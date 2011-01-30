Media player
Anti-Mubarak protesters take over Cairo
Tensions are rising in the centre of Cairo, as military jets make repeated low-level flights over the city's central square.
Thousands of protesters are back in the main square of the Egyptian capital for the sixth day running to demand the overthrow of President Mubarak.
Wyre Davies reports from Cairo.
30 Jan 2011
