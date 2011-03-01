United Nations General Assembly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UN votes to suspend Libya from Human Rights Council

The United Nations has voted to suspend Libya's membership of the Human Rights Council.

The 192 member organisation voted by consensus on the council's recommendation to suspend Libya's membership on the UN's top human rights body for committing "gross and systematic violations of human rights."

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that the world had spoken with "one voice" and demanded the immediate end to the violence in Libya.

  • 01 Mar 2011
Go to next video: UN: 'Massive rescue in Libya needed'