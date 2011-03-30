Video

In the final segment of a two part series on states fighting for independence in North East India, BBC's Rupa Jha reports on inter-ethnic tensions in Manipur, and on Irom Sharmila, an Indian woman who has spent more than 10 years on hunger-strike.

Ms Sharmila is protesting against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The act gives sweeping powers to the armed forces when they fight separatist insurgents or leftist radicals, powers which critics say are often misused.