Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Population seven billion: Jordan's chronic water shortage
By the end of October 2011 the United Nations will announce that the world's population has reached seven billion.
The number of people on the planet is now rising by around 80 million a year.
But how are these changes affecting people's daily lives? BBC News speaks to seven people from around the world to hear their stories.
In Jordan, as more people demand water, it is becoming increasingly scarce.
This chronic shortage has caused prices to double over the last year.
The BBC's Tom Burridge went to visit farmer Mousa Ouran just outside Amman.
-
20 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window