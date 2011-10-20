Video

By the end of October 2011 the United Nations will announce that the world's population has reached seven billion.

The number of people on the planet is now rising by around 80 million a year.

But how are these changes affecting people's daily lives? BBC News speaks to seven people from around the world to hear their stories.

In the US, consumer spending drives the economy. Americans spend $10tn every year.

Jane O'Brien went on a shopping trip with Sonia Rodriguez-Crane, whose spending has increased since she moved to the US from Mexico.