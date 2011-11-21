Video

The three most senior surviving leaders of Cambodia's genocidal Khmer Rouge regime have gone on trial.

They include Nuon Chea, also known as Brother Number Two. He was the right-hand man of the Maoist regime's supreme leader Pol Pot, who died in 1998.

The former leaders, now all in their eighties, face charges including genocide and crimes against humanity.

Guy De Launey reports from Phnom Penh.