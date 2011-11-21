Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambodia genocide: Khmer Rouge trio go on trial
The three most senior surviving leaders of Cambodia's genocidal Khmer Rouge regime have gone on trial.
They include Nuon Chea, also known as Brother Number Two. He was the right-hand man of the Maoist regime's supreme leader Pol Pot, who died in 1998.
The former leaders, now all in their eighties, face charges including genocide and crimes against humanity.
Guy De Launey reports from Phnom Penh.
-
21 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window