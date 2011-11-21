Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khmer Rouge 'tortured my brother' for two months
The trial of the three most senior surviving leaders of the Khmer Rouge has begun.
Most of the evidence will be about crimes committed against the Cambodian population.
But the Khmer Rouge regime also killed several foreigners who strayed into its territory, including New Zealander Kerry Hamill, who was on board a yacht which was intercepted by the Cambodian navy.
His brother, Rob Hamill, spoke to the BBC on the phone from Auckland.
21 Nov 2011
