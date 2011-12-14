Statue to mark 1,000th rally
South Korea 'comfort women' in diplomatic tussle over statue

South Korean women who were forced to work as sex slaves by the Japanese army during World War II have sparked a diplomatic tussle by unveiling a statue outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

The statue was erected to mark the 1,000th rally in support for their cause.

More than 60 years after the war ended, many say they have not been adequately acknowledged or compensated.

The BBC's Seoul correspondent Lucy Williamson reports.

