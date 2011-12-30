Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclone Thane hits south India
Cyclone Thane has made landfall on the southern Indian coast, battering the area with rain and strong winds, officials say.
Winds of 140km/h (86mph) have damaged houses and uprooted trees and electricity poles.
At least 11 people are reported to have died.
-
30 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window