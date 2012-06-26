Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nato 'stands by' Turkey after Syria shooting
The Nato Secretary General, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has condemned as unacceptable the shooting down of a Turkish military jet by Syria.
He said Syria had shown disregard for international norms, peace, security and human life.
Mr Rasmussen said the alliance would stand by Turkey.
-
26 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window