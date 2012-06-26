Anders Fogh Rasmussen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nato 'stands by' Turkey after Syria shooting

The Nato Secretary General, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has condemned as unacceptable the shooting down of a Turkish military jet by Syria.

He said Syria had shown disregard for international norms, peace, security and human life.

Mr Rasmussen said the alliance would stand by Turkey.

  • 26 Jun 2012
Go to next video: Turkey warplane missing near Syria