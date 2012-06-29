Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shamans' newfound popularity in South Korea
Shamanism is becoming more popular in South Korea in recent years, after being dismissed as "superstition" and "delusion" by past military governments.
Researchers say South Korean people have now accepted shaman rituals as part of the country's art and culture.
Tom Bayly reports.
-
29 Jun 2012
