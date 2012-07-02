Media player
Australian politician breaks into song on live TV
An Australian politician chose to get his message across by song, during a live television interview.
Craig Emerson, the Australian Minister for Trade and Competitiveness, was responding to claims that a carbon tax would destroy towns such as Whyalla in South Australia.
"No Whyalla wipe-out there on my TV, shocking me right out of my brain," he belted out.
The line comes from the song Horror Movie, a 1970s hit for the Australian band Skyhooks.
02 Jul 2012
