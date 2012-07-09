Media player
London Calling: Dalston
As part of the London Calling season, BBC World Service has been discovering some of the quirkier areas of the Olympic city.
In this episode Selin Girit from BBC Turkish explores Dalston in the east of the city.
Home to a sizeable Turkish community, the area offers art, theatre, and some of the best kebabs this side of Istanbul.
09 Jul 2012
