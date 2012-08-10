Media player
Bolt's family 'on top of the world', says Aunt Lilly
While Usain Bolt was making history in London, his family were on tenterhooks back in Jamaica.
Speaking from there, Usain Bolt's Aunt Lilly told the BBC's Newsday she was "on top of the world" after watching her nephew become the first man to retain both the 100m and 200m Olympic sprint titles.
10 Aug 2012
