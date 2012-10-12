Rollercoaster at Margate
Video

Thousands of neglected historic sites 'could be lost'

Nearly 6,000 historic sites - including the UK's first atomic bomb store, a rollercoaster and a 100-year-old cinema - are in danger of being lost because of damage and neglect, English Heritage has warned.

The public body says more more needs to be done to restore historic buildings and is encouraging local communities to find new uses for them.

Ben Ando reports.

