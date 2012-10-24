Ban ki-Moon and Psy
Ban Ki-moon introduces Gangnam Style star to 'UN style'

In a departure from his usual schedule, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has found time to take a visit from the supersonic skydiver Felix Baumgartner and the global pop sensation Psy.

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-Sang, appeared starstruck when he met Mr Ban.

James Kelly reports.

