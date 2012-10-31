'Superstorm' Sandy clean up begins

At its height, the "superstorm" Sandy was a 1000 miles across with at least 17 US states facing serious problems.

Property losses are estimated at $20bn in what has become one of America's most expensive disasters.

More than 18,000 flights were cancelled though now airports are reopening and the clean-up is beginning in many areas.

The New York State National Guard is leading the rescue and clean-up efforts across the heavily battered state.

Speaking to The World at One presenter Martha Kearney, Colonel Richard Goldenberg, who is coordinating efforts on Long Island, explained that residents and officials are now faced with the "hard challenges" of the "long recovery".

He added that the National Guard would be providing "manpower" and "vehicles that can get to places that patrol cars can't".