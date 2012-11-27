A wreath is laid after Yasser Arafat's tomb was resealed
Former PLO leader Yasser Arafat's remains are exhumed

The remains of Yasser Arafat have been exhumed as part of an investigation into how the Palestinian leader died.

Swiss, French and Russian experts are trying to establish whether his death in Paris in 2004 at the age of 75 was the result of poisoning.

Wyre Davies reports from Ramallah.

  • 27 Nov 2012
