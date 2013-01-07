Video

Australian authorities say they do not yet know if anyone has died in the wildfires which broke out on Thursday on the south coast of Tasmania.

Acting Police Commissioner, Scott Tilyard said, "Until we've had the opportunity to do all the screenings that we need to do at each of those premises, we can't say for certain that there hasn't been a human life or more than one human life lost."

The Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has been visiting wildfire-hit regions in Tasmania, as crews continued to battle blazes in the state.