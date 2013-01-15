Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gridlocked: Which city has the worst traffic?
BBC News sets out to find the world's most gridlocked cities.
Tomi Oladipo in Lagos and Christian Fraser in Paris see how far they can get in an hour's drive through crowded streets.
-
15 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window