Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake
Sri Lanka Chief Justice says her life is in danger

Sri Lanka's first ever female Chief Justice has said her life is in danger after President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government evicted her from office and swore in a replacement.

Parliament had declared Shirani Bandaranayake guilty of corruption, but she has denied wrongdoing.

Charles Haviland reports from Colombo.

  • 16 Jan 2013