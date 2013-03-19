Pope Francis
Video

Pope Francis inauguration mass watched by thousands

Tens of thousands of people packed into St Peter's Square for the inauguration mass of Pope Francis on 19 March 2013.

The new leader of the world's 1.2bn Catholics said the church should be on the side of the poorest and protect the environment.

Allan Little reports from Rome.

  • 19 Mar 2013
