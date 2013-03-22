Media player
The finalist from Oceania for the BBC's 'What if' competition
This film by Greta Christina Maisie Coll was chosen as the finalist for Oceania by leading futurist and entrepreneur Ross Dawson.
"It was pretty strong. It is a very naive image and simple animation. It tells us a simple story. A dichotomy between the world where all we get caught up in computers and a world where we are able to lie in the Sun and appreciate it. ", Dawson said.
22 Mar 2013
