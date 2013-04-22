Presenter struggles to swallow Mongolian camel colon sausage
Mongolia's population is expected to be the fastest growing in the world this year. It is a society undergoing one of the most rapid and dramatic transformations in human history, as hundreds of thousands leave their centuries-old herding lifestyle behind.
Justin Rowlatt has been examining how the country's new wealth is reshaping this very traditional nation for Newsnight. He begins his journey by sampling the culinary delicacies of Mongolia's nomadic herders.