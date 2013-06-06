Guantanamo force feeding 'inhumane'

Video

The number of prisoners who are being force fed at the US military prison of Guantanamo bay in Cuba has now risen to 41.

Some 103 detainees out of the 166 still being held at Guantanamo are taking part in the hunger strike, 35 being tube fed and 6 hospitalised. There is one British resident left there, Shaker Aamer who has been cleared for release.

The prison costs $1m per detainee to operate each year.

The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale, who is among the first British journalists to visit the camp since the mass protests began in February, reports.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 6 June 2013.