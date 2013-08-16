The rooftop 'rock villa' in Beijing
Demolition starts on illegal Beijing rooftop 'rock villa'

A Chinese man who built an imitation rock-covered villa on top of a high-rise building in Beijing has started to dismantle it, after the city's authorities ruled that it had been built illegally.

The villa, surrounded by artificial rocks but real trees and bushes, was built without permission on top of a 26-storey building.

Tom Santorelli reports.

