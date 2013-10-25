Ingrid Betancourt with her two children
Video

100 Women: Ingrid Betancourt on 'incredible' motherhood

Ingrid Betancourt, who missed a large part of her children's childhood after being held captive by in the jungle by guerrillas, says motherhood brings out the "best of who we are".

The Colombian-French politician believes being a mother "is the most incredible thing" but admits returning to become a part of her children's lives took some adjustment.

  • 25 Oct 2013
