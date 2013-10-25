Media player
100 Women: Ingrid Betancourt on 'incredible' motherhood
Ingrid Betancourt, who missed a large part of her children's childhood after being held captive by in the jungle by guerrillas, says motherhood brings out the "best of who we are".
The Colombian-French politician believes being a mother "is the most incredible thing" but admits returning to become a part of her children's lives took some adjustment.
25 Oct 2013
