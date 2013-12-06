Nelson Mandela and the Reverend Jesse Jackson
Nelson Mandela was 'a global impact force for good' - Jesse Jackson

Human rights campaigner Reverend Jesse Jackson has said that Nelson Mandela was "a global impact force for good".

He was paying tribute to South Africa's former leader, who has died in Johannesburg aged 95.

Mr Jackson praised Mr Mandela for choosing "reconciliation over retribution".

"That sense of principle, tough mind, tender heart, was Nelson Mandela," he said.

