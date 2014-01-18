Komla Dumor reporting from the Netherlands
Video

BBC presenter Komla Dumor dies at 41

BBC TV presenter Komla Dumor has died suddenly at his home in London at the age of 41, it has been announced.

Komla joined the BBC African Service in 2007, after more than a decade working as a radio presenter in his native Ghana. He recently became the lead presenter of the BBC's first daily television programme for Africa.

He had a wide-ranging career as an interviewer and presenter - his interviewees included former US President Bill Clinton and the grandson of Nelson Mandela, Ndaba Mandela.

