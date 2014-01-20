Media player
Whales stranded on New Zealand beach helped back to sea
Dozens of stranded pilot whales have been helped back into the sea at Puponga Beach in New Zealand.
More than a 100 volunteers helped re-float the mammals, which are now reported to be swimming in deeper water again.
Roopa Suchak reports.
