Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freedom 2014: Recorded highlights
Highlights as the BBC's investigation into what freedom means in the modern world culminates in a day of live events.
-
01 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window