Video

Pope Francis is on a three-day tour to the Middle East during which he is visiting Jordan, the Palestinian territories, and Israel.

It is the pontiff's first visit to the Holy Land since his election last year.

Ahead of the visit, BBC News spoke to people across the region about their hopes for the visit.

Yolande Knell met two Israelis from the pope's homeland Argentina, journalist Marcelo Kisilevsky and lawyer Leon Amiras.