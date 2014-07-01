Shelling in Kramatorsk, 1 July
Ukraine crisis: 'Kramatorsk pockmarked by wave of shelling'

Ukrainian forces have launched a full-scale military operation against pro-Russia separatists in the east, hours after a ceasefire ended.

Oleg Boldyrev reports from the town of Kramatorsk, where residents said there were several waves of shelling overnight.

  • 01 Jul 2014