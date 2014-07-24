A swimmer practices at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, 22 July 2014
Commonwealth Games: What are they? In 60 seconds

It's day one of the Commonwealth Games in the Scottish city of Glasgow, and around 4,500 athletes from 71 nations and territories are ready for action.

But what are the Games? The BBC takes a quick look at the background of the Commonwealth and the origins of the Games - in 60 seconds.

Video produced by Michael Hirst, archive photographs courtesy of Getty Images

