Panama Direct: How the Panama Canal was built
One hundred years ago this month the first ship traversed the Panama Canal, the waterway that unites the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
The canal was a mammoth project, built in extremely inhospitable conditions, but it changed world trade for ever.
BBC News tells the story of the construction of one of the seven wonders of the modern world.
Produced by Charlie Newland
08 Aug 2014
