Video
Nato alliance key dates - in 80 seconds
Nato leaders are gathering in Wales for a summit expected to focus on Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine and continuing violence across the Middle East.
BBC News outlines key points in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 65-year history - in 80 seconds.
Video produced by Michael Hirst
04 Sep 2014
