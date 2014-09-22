Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emma Watson launches United Nations equality campaign
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has launched a United Nations equality campaign in New York called HeForShe, in her capacity as UN women goodwill ambassador.
Ms Watson said: "I decided I was a feminist and this seemed uncomplicated to me. But my recent research has shown me that feminism has become an unpopular word."
The United Nations agency is launching a global campaign to get 100,000 men and boys involved in the fight to achieve gender equality.
-
22 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window