UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson attends the HeForShe campaign launch at the United Nations in New York
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Emma Watson launches United Nations equality campaign

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has launched a United Nations equality campaign in New York called HeForShe, in her capacity as UN women goodwill ambassador.

Ms Watson said: "I decided I was a feminist and this seemed uncomplicated to me. But my recent research has shown me that feminism has become an unpopular word."

The United Nations agency is launching a global campaign to get 100,000 men and boys involved in the fight to achieve gender equality.

  • 22 Sep 2014
Go to next video: Watson 'can't wait' to graduate