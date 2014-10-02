Next week Bolivia's socialist president Evo Morales is hoping for re-election for a historic third term.

He is the country's first indigenous leader, and has pledged to return more of the nation's wealth to the people, and help Bolivia's poorest.

Catharina Moh has been to Bolivia to meet people living on what's known as the rich mountain - a silver mine that's home to some of the country's most vulnerable.

Viewers outside the UK can see the full documentary, The Mountain that Eats Men on BBC World News on Friday at 2330GMT and Saturday at 0530GMT and 1130GMT.