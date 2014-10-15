Video

Rebel fighters in Syria, backed by the West, have told the BBC that the US-led coalition faces a backlash over its bombing campaign against Islamic State (IS).

A number of armed groups vetted by the Americans to help fight the militants say the support they have been given is not enough. There have been popular protests against the air strikes with a warning that they are turning people against the West.

The US says its airstrikes have slowed IS advances.

The BBC's international correspondent Ian Pannell reports from the Turkey-Syria border.